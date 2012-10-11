The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
The Art of the Tux. [Bloomberg Pursuits]
Building the New York Public Library empire. [The New York Times]
Watch the new film Forager about Fungi. [Eater]
Colbert talks about the election’s fast food problem. [Esquire]
21 of the hottest futuristic cars. [GQ]
Reinventing fried chicken. [The Wall Street Journal]
Brigitte Bardot exhibit opens in New York. [Hotel Chatter]
Delay on luxury SUVs expected. [New York Daily News]
Luxury sales slow at Burberry. [Washington Post]
Eight decades of Chanel jewelry in one book. [Luxuo]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Futuristic Cars to Watch and Colbert Talks the Election’s Fast Food Problem
