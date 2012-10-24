The Vivant’s Top 10: Extraordinary Houses on the Market and Best Luxury Car Buys

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
12 hottest chef counters around the country. [Eater]
Following an Alaskan artist. [Cool Hunting]
Shopping for a small space. [Remodelista]
What’s selling where? Dog costumes. [The Wall Street Journal]
Lonely planet rates San Francisco best city of 2013. [Luxuo]
How to tie a bow tie. [GQ]
Extraordinary houses on the market in November (including a castle). [Architectural Digest]
Best luxury car buys of 2012. [Forbes]
40 key items to buy from Mason Martin Margiela for H&M. [Stylecaster News]
