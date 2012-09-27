StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Elephant Polo and Work Commutes Get an Upgrade

The Vivants Top 10: Elephant Polo and Work Commutes Get an UpgradeThe ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
What’s on GQ editor Jim Moore’s wish-list. [Valet]
A hotel built from salvaged materials. [Remodelista]
We’ve heard of polo, but elephant polo? Yes, the sport really does exist. [Luxuo]
Mom and pop shops thrive in Brooklyn. [The New York Times]
Train-like buses change the commute for the better. [The Wall Street Journal]

A robot is tending to a French vineyard, watch it in action. [Eater]

H&M is launching a luxury brand. [Fashionista]

Rolls-Royce debuts Art Deco inspired cars. [Born Rich]

Guide to green San Francisco. [Travel + Leisure]
Throw the best pizza party ever. [Bon Appetit]

