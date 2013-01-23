The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
H&M to show at Paris fashion week. [StyleCaster]
Beauty products that generate heat. [Beauty High]
How to get a seat using your miles. [The New York Times]
President Obama celebrates inauguration with a conga line. [Page Six]
So you want to learn to cook in France? [The New York Times]
Quiet restaurants in New York City. [Bloomberg]
Dining alone on Ramen with a Smartphone Dock Bowl–weird or awesome? [Gizmodo]
Here is what 27 tons of burning goat cheese looks like. [Grub Street]
New York City plans micro apartments for singles. [Business Insider]
10 richest hotel moguls in the world. [Business Insider]
Juicers invade kitchen counters. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Eating Alone With Your Smartphone and 10 Richest Hotel Moguls
