The Vivant’s Top 10: Get Drunk Without Actually Drinking and Washington Hotels Prepare for Inauguration

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
El Bulli’s wine cellar to be auctioned off. [Eater]
13 ways to get drunk without actually drinking. [Eater]
Courting the man in the middle. [The New York Times]
Designing a car that takes your pulse. [The Wall Street Journal]
Luxury candles in vogue. [The Wall Street Journal]
Why do millennials love Martha Stewart but not Oprah? [The Cut]
How to perfect your outfit with cashmere. [Stylecaster News]
Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day in American history. [Fashionista]
How Washington hotels are readying for inauguration. [Gadling]
5 stylish and inexpensive London hotels. [Hotel Chatter]
