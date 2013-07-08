The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Dolce & Gabbana’s Venetian Ball and the Least Crowded Beaches

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Kanye West launching men’s collection with APC. [StyleCaster]

Designer duo Dolce & Gabbana host Venetian masked ball to celebrate the end of their haute couture collection. [Vogue]

10 of the least crowded beaches along the Atlantic coast. [USA Today]

Check out the 12 best restaurants of 2013. [GQ]

Rich Upper East siders are migrating downtown. [Eater]

The best dressed celebrities of Wimbledon. [Vogue]

The best beers to crack open on a warm summers day. [Valet]

Hundreds of tourists flock to remote towns in Northern Ireland. [New York Times]

Four of the coolest New York City apartment developments that are coming on the market. [New York Post]

Everything the Royal Baby will need. [Beauty High]