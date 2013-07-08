The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Kanye West launching men’s collection with APC. [StyleCaster]
Designer duo Dolce & Gabbana host Venetian masked ball to celebrate the end of their haute couture collection. [Vogue]
10 of the least crowded beaches along the Atlantic coast. [USA Today]
Check out the 12 best restaurants of 2013. [GQ]
Rich Upper East siders are migrating downtown. [Eater]
The best dressed celebrities of Wimbledon. [Vogue]
The best beers to crack open on a warm summers day. [Valet]
Hundreds of tourists flock to remote towns in Northern Ireland. [New York Times]
Four of the coolest New York City apartment developments that are coming on the market. [New York Post]
Everything the Royal Baby will need. [Beauty High]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Dolce & Gabbana’s Venetian Ball and the Least Crowded Beaches
