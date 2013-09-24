The Vivant’s Top 10: DIY Cronuts and the Best of Oktoberfest Around the Country

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Anna Wintour and Selena Gomez do lunch. [StyleCaster]
Beirut restaurant offers discounts to those who turn off their cell phones. [Eater]
The 6 swankiest bars and restaurants designed in 2013. [Gizmodo]
Watch out Tyra—Naomi Campbell to host her own talk show. [Elle]
The easiest homemade cronut recipe. [YumSugar]
Live like Prince William and Kate in their Welsh retreat up for rent (they may come to visit!). [The Telegraph]
Bugatti leaves world of luxury cars for fashion world with a line of handbags. [Wall Street Journal]
10 iconic homes to lust over that are available right now. [Domaine]
Louis Vuitton to launch new “very high-end” accessories line. [The Cut]
In the spirit of Oktoberfest here’s your guide to the best festivals across the country. [Huffington Post]
