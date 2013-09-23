The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
All of the red carpet fashion from the Emmys. [StyleCaster]
Watch Ilan Hall make Bacon Matzoh on Fallon. [Eater]
The New York Ballet’s most beautiful couple. [Vanity Fair]
Donny Osmond has created a home line? Yes, seriously. [The New York Times]
This gorgeous Brooklyn townhouse will make you weak in the knees. [Remodelista]
The secrets of decoding wine labels. [The Week]
The rise of pastry chefs. [Wine Enthusiast]
What does your coffee say about you? [The Independent]
Where to find the best hummus in Jerusalem. [The Wall Street Journal]
A flower arrangement based on a J.M.W . Turner painting. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant's Top 10: The Secrets of Decoding Wine Labels and Watch Jimmy Fallon Make Bacon Matzoh
