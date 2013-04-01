The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
E-commerce bypasses the middleman. [The New York Times]
Explore Trinidad. [The Wall Street Journal]
How to get the “Game of Thrones” beauty look. [Beauty High]
Battle between Hermès and LVMH rages on. [The Telegraph]
David Chang shows Charlie Rose how to fry a chicken. [Eater]
In defense of dessert wine. [The Guardian]
Best hotel room views in the world. [Business Insider]
Christian Dior shows couture in Shanghai. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
A look back at aristocratic nurseries. [Vanity Fair]
One percent fears. [Town & Country]
The Vivant's Top 10: David Chang On How To Fry Chicken and One Percenter Problems
