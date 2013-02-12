The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Qatar boosts its stake in Tiffanys. [Bloomberg]
All of the looks from Carolina Herrera’s ultra luxe show. [StyleCaster]
Would you wear Pizza Hut perfume? [Eater]
Vertu unveils luxury android smartphone. [PCMag.com]
The 20 most important restaurants in America. [Bon Appetit]
Derek Jeter hangs at the Spotted Pig. [The New York Post]
Michael Kors stock soaring. [Forbes.com]
The ultimate guide to chocolate mousse. [The New York Times]
The cult of Pomellato. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Cult of Pomellato and Where Derek Jeter Goes For Date Night
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories