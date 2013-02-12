StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Cult of Pomellato and Where Derek Jeter Goes For Date Night

Leah Bourne
1280px-Nudo_PomellatoThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Qatar boosts its stake in Tiffanys. [Bloomberg]
All of the looks from Carolina Herrera’s ultra luxe show. [StyleCaster]
Would you wear Pizza Hut perfume? [Eater]
Vertu unveils luxury android smartphone. [PCMag.com]
The 20 most important restaurants in America. [Bon Appetit]
Derek Jeter hangs at the Spotted Pig. [The New York Post]
Michael Kors stock soaring. [Forbes.com]
The ultimate guide to chocolate mousse. [The New York Times]
The cult of Pomellato. [The Wall Street Journal]

