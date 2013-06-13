The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Watch John Galliano’s full interview on Charlie Rose. [StyleCaster]
The Barclays Center muralist. [The New York Times]
The top art collectors in the world. [Business Insider]
New York considers a crackdown on counterfeit luxury. [The AP]
Investors and consumers still focused on luxury. [CNBC]
The new Coty billionaires. [Bloomberg]
Improve your omelet game. [Esquire]
Luxury apartments in Silicon Valley. [San Francisco Chronicle]
What men should wear to a summer wedding. [The Wall Street Journal]
Cadillac goes rogue. [Forbes.com]
The Vivant's Top 10: Coty's New Billionaires and Mural at the Barclays Center
