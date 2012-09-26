The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Missoni and Converse collaborate, and it’s awesome. [GQ]
China’s luxury slowdown a concern at Paris Auto Show. [Reuters]
Fisker, which makes luxury plug-in hybrid cars, raises $100 million. [Bloomberg Businessweek]
The best Italian restaurants in America. [Travel + Leisure]
Three chefs launch online culinary school. [Eater]
Famed New York City restaurant Balthazar is crossing the pond and opening in London. [Eater]
Inside the London Design Festival. [Cool Hunting]
Crumbs’ online editor opens her home. [Crumbs]
Travel booking myths debunked. [The New York Times]
World’s largest oceanarium opens in Singapore. [Luxuo]
The Vivant's Top 10: Converse and Missoni Collaborate and Luxury Hybrid Maker Raises $100 Million
