The Vivant’s Top 10: Did the Chàvez Look Die This Week and Inside the Best American Cities for Food

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Did the Chàvez look die with him? [Esquire]
Eating your vegetables never tasted so good. [GQ]
Austin’s 25 Most Stylish. [StyleCaster]
Reserve your ticket to chef Redzepi’s MAD symposium. [Eater]
Taylor Swift speaks out about her love life. [Vanity Fair]
A photo journey through Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. [The New Yorker]
What do a 3-D printer, Dita Von Teese and fashion have in common? [Wired]
If you’re hungry and live in America, here are the best cities for food. [Travel + Leisure]
The Dalai Lama speaks about Tibet, China, and reincarnation. [The Economist]
How the NBA tailor made and stole millions. [Esquire]
