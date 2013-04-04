The Vivant’s Top 10: China’s First Lady Sparks Interest In Chinese Made Luxury and How Made in USA Ties Get Made

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Every “it” girl on the planet seems to wearing a certain Louis Vuitton dress. [StyleCaster]

China’s first lady sparks interest in Chinese luxury brands. [Fashionista]

Unique experiences in Naples. [The Wall Street Journal]

ElBulli auction at Sotheby’s brings in $1.8 million. [Eater]

Handbags selling for as much as luxury cars. [The Wall Street Journal]

Inside a NYC confectionery. [Remodelista]

Top 15 cars from the 2013 New York auto show. [Vanity Fair]

What do real Admen think of Mad Men. [Esquire]

How Made in USA ties get made. [GQ]

Malibu’s most expensive summer rentals. [Huffington Post]