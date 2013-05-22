The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Chanel leads luxury fashion brands on Pinterest. [Mashable]
Would you wear a wedding dress from Target? [StyleCaster]
5 hotels where you’ll run into celebrities at Cannes. [Huffington Post]
Cruise lines launch celeb-chef itineraries. [Fodor’s]
15 decadent hotels on the sand. [USA Today]
The new sangrias. [The New York Times]
Fancy dining—from a crane. [The Wall Street Journal]
A restaurant critic’s best meal ever. [Business Insider]
NASA is funding a 3D food printer. [The Verge]
Why does microwave food cool faster? [Esquire]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Chanel Leads Luxury Fashion Brands On Pinterest and Decadent Beachside Hotels
