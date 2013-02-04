StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: What Celebs Get Paid the Most To Attend Fashion Week and Affordable Oscar de la Renta

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: What Celebs Get Paid the Most To Attend Fashion Week and Affordable Oscar de la Renta

Leah Bourne
by

070212_BeyonceSolange_ftr_124857018120702141655The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
How much celebs get paid to appear at fashion week. [New York Post]
Designer kid’s lines in vogue. [New York Post]
Cooking alongside the pros. [The Wall Street Journal]
Oscar de la Renta to release a lower priced line for the Outnet. [StyleCaster News]
Zac Posen’s Sunday routine. [The New York Times]
Adele gives her mom a luxury apartment as a gift (cue the awwws). [WetPaint]
The best Twitter reactions to the Super Bowl blackout. [BlackBook]
The burgeoning craft chocolate scene. [Grub Street]
Oscar style then and now. [Vanity Fair]
The best pizza in America. [Grub Street]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share