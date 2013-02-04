The Vivant’s Top 10: What Celebs Get Paid the Most To Attend Fashion Week and Affordable Oscar de la Renta

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
How much celebs get paid to appear at fashion week. [New York Post]
Designer kid’s lines in vogue. [New York Post]
Cooking alongside the pros. [The Wall Street Journal]
Oscar de la Renta to release a lower priced line for the Outnet. [StyleCaster News]
Zac Posen’s Sunday routine. [The New York Times]
Adele gives her mom a luxury apartment as a gift (cue the awwws). [WetPaint]
The best Twitter reactions to the Super Bowl blackout. [BlackBook]
The burgeoning craft chocolate scene. [Grub Street]
Oscar style then and now. [Vanity Fair]
The best pizza in America. [Grub Street]
