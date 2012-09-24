The Vivant’s Top 10: Celebrities Banned By Hotels and Made in Italy Continues to Resonate

The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Made in Italy continues to resonate with consumers. [FT]
Vegan food is becoming increasingly mainstream. [NY Times]
The world’s top fashion museums from Madrid to Paris. [Departures]
Aston Martin unveils the V12 Vantage Roadster, and we’re obsessed. [Robb Report]
Sailing Scotland, the old fashioned way (that means no GPS or motor). [WSJ]
Oki Sato of design firm Nendo gets styled. [NY Times]
The celebrities who have been banned by top hotels. [Travel & Leisure]
Fausto Puglisi, who designed Madonna’s uniforms for her world tour, to take the reigns at Emanuel Ungaro. [Style.com]
The Philip Glass and Robert Wilson collaboration opens at BAM. [W magazine]
China begins to be impacted by luxury slowdown. [Reuters]
