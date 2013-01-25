The Vivant’s Top 10: Castles That You Can Actually Buy and Producing the Oscars

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The most stunning looks from Paris couture. [StyleCaster]
$768 million was spent on nail polish last year. [Beauty High]
Farm to table chains heat up. [Fast Company]
Squatter takes over luxury house (and its legal, find out why). [ABC News]
Overheard at Le Bernardin. [The New York Times]
Kim Kardashian’s $65,000 gift from Kanye West. [ET Online]
Couture is all about precision. [The New York Times]
19 castles that you can actually buy. [Business Insider]
Brian Voltaggio’s distillery gets go ahead. [Eater]
Shopping Alfred Dunhill’s Bourdon House. [A Continuous Lean]
Inside producing the Oscars. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside producing the Oscars.
