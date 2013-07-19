StyleCaster
The Vivant's Top 10: Inside Stylist Caroline Sieber's Wedding and Luxury Hotels For Pets

What's hot
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Stylist Caroline Sieber’s Wedding and Luxury Hotels For Pets

Leah Bourne
by

caroline sieber wedding 10 135436629990 The Vivants Top 10: Inside Stylist Caroline Siebers Wedding and Luxury Hotels For PetsThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
How a Patek Philippe watch is made. [Business Insider]
Insanely fashionable celebrity kids. [StyleCaster]
Will Volkswagen try a luxury car in US again? [USA Today]
The rise of the young real estate buyer. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Big Mac index. [The Economist]
Making travel connections online. [The New York Times]
A Picasso heir writing a new inventory of her grandfather’s catalogue. [The Wall Street Journal]
Inside stylist Caroline Sieber’s picturesque German wedding. [Vogue]
Kate Moss has a new line of tech accessories. [Fashionista]
Luxury hotels for pets. [Forbes]

