The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Cannes and Keira Knightley to Wed in Custom Karl Lagerfeld

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Keira Knightley reportedly wearing custom Karl Lagerfeld wedding gown. [StyleCaster]

Noma to rebuild from scratch. [Eater]

14 food and drink events for May and beyond. [Eater]

Mario Batali selling beauty products? [Stylebistro]

36 hours in Tokyo. [The New York Times]

Why everyone loves to boo at Cannes. [The Wall Street Journal]

Here’s how One World Trade Center compares to the rest of the world’s tall buildings. [Business Insider]

$700 million new Mariinsky opens. [Bloomberg]

Tiffany’s hired a guard to trail Carey Mulligan. [The Cut]

The manliest town in America. [GQ]