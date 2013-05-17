The Vivant’s Top 10: Bradley Cooper Helping Friends Get Out Of Debt and Harry Winston Buys $27 Million Diamond

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Richemont’s Asia focus. [Luxury Daily]
Rihanna is suing Topshop for $5 million. [StyleCaster]
Bradley Cooper helping friends get out of debt. [Eater]
Cocktail bars make drinks with chemistry tricks. [Bloomberg]
The new science behind philanthropy. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Nomad’s kitchen. [The New York Times]
Harry Winston buys a $26.7 million diamond at auction. [Luxuo]
Here’s what people eat for breakfast around the world. [Business Insider]
No one has a clue on how to pronounce luxury brands. [Business Insider]
The 7,000 percent tip. [Eater]
