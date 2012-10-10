The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Women cash in on their jewelry. [The Wall Street Journal]
Can capitalism save art? [The Wall Street Journal]
Rachel Ray is launching a food truck for dogs. [Eater]
The bow tie is “it”. [The New York Times]
Four new hotels to watch. [Hotel Chatter]
Ghurka teams up with Eleven Madison Park. [A Continuous Lean]
LA deli opens in Berlin. [Remodelista]
Saturdays Surf NYC 10 essentials. [GQ]
Can Cadillac reclaim its luxury mantle? [The Detroit News]
Things a man should never say in a restaurant. [Esquire]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Bow Tie As “It” Accessory and Rachel Ray Launching Food Truck for Dogs
