The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
This is what the largest sweater in the world looks like. [Esquire]
Water disguised as beer? The lawsuits filed against Bud Light. [The Economist]
The art of porn sets, without the porn. [Wired]
Spring Breakers is less about partying and more about racial stereotypes and murder. [The New Yorker]
Keira Knightley as Coco Chanel in a short film by Karl Lagerfeld. [StyleCaster]
Why daydreaming is the best thing ever. [The New Yorker]
Lace-up boots we love for men. [Esquire]
The dress code in Mad Men season 6. [GQ]
It’s no longer about buying a beautiful home, rather about a property’s potential. [The New York Times]
From hot dogs to haute dogs. [NY Daily News]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Art of Being a Porn Set Designer and the World’s Largest Sweater
Promoted Stories