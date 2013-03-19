StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Art of Being a Porn Set Designer and the World’s Largest Sweater

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
This is what the largest sweater in the world looks like. [Esquire]
Water disguised as beer? The lawsuits filed against Bud Light. [The Economist]
The art of porn sets, without the porn. [Wired]
Spring Breakers is less about partying and more about racial stereotypes and murder. [The New Yorker]
Keira Knightley as Coco Chanel in a short film by Karl Lagerfeld. [StyleCaster]
Why daydreaming is the best thing ever. [The New Yorker]
Lace-up boots we love for men. [Esquire]
The dress code in Mad Men season 6. [GQ]
It’s no longer about buying a beautiful home, rather about a property’s potential. [The New York Times]
From hot dogs to haute dogs. [NY Daily News]

