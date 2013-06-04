The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
19 luxury hood ornaments. [Gizmodo]
Flyers name their favorite airlines. [Luxuo]
The most innovative travel companies on social media. [Travel + Leisure]
Karl Lagerfeld would marry his cat if it was legal. [Vanity Fair]
Why Europe rules the luxury market. [Vogue UK]
Celebrity stylist Jen Rade on what not to wear this summer. [StyleCaster]
A NY Giant skips out on $1,000 bar bill. [NY Post]
The myth of Gatsby’s suffering middle class. [The New York Times]
Luxury aligning with slower economy? [Business of Fashion]
Mario Batali heading to Las Vegas. [Eater]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Art of Hood Ornaments and Most Innovative Travel Companies On Social Media
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories