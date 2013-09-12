The Vivant’s Top 10: The Art of Champagne Sabering and How To Make Your Own Milano Cookies

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

See the first 3D printed dress. [StyleCaster]

NYFW runway to room: Japanese minimalism. [Domaine]

Take a look inside the chicest house in America. [Town & Country]

The art of champagne sabering. [Forbes]

J. Crew’s Jenna Lyons’ top 10 essentials. [GQ]

How to make your own decadent Milano cookies. [The Live-In Kitchen]

14 paintings that transformed the art world. [Huffington Post]

Vogue crowns Cara Delevigne the queen of cool. [Vogue Australia]

On a hunt for truffles in France’s prettiest region. [Daily Mail]

T-shirt titan James Perse buys plain white Malibu house. [Curbed]