StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: The Art of Champagne Sabering and How To Make Your Own Milano Cookies

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: The Art of Champagne Sabering and How To Make Your Own Milano Cookies

Caroline McCloskey
by

Sabre_Champagne_Rembrandt_Hotel_8Th_Avril_2010044The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See  the first 3D printed dress. [StyleCaster]
NYFW runway to room: Japanese minimalism. [Domaine]
Take a look inside the chicest house in America. [Town & Country]
The art of champagne sabering. [Forbes]
J. Crew’s Jenna Lyons’ top 10 essentials. [GQ]
How to make your own decadent Milano cookies. [The Live-In Kitchen]
14 paintings that transformed the art world. [Huffington Post]
Vogue crowns Cara Delevigne the queen of cool. [Vogue Australia]
On a hunt for truffles in France’s prettiest region. [Daily Mail]
T-shirt titan James Perse buys plain white Malibu house. [Curbed]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share