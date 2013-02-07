The Vivant’s Top 10: Why Antarctica is the Ultimate Adventure and How Flair Bartending Might Be Making a Comeback

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Antarctica: the ultimate adventure. [The New Yorker]
Obama’s Kimchi revolution. [Esquire]
Sleep cars made for sweet dreaming [Travel + Leisure]
Top 10 chocolate caramels you have to try. [The New York Times]
The right lingerie for Valentine’s Day, Vogue approved. [Vogue]
Doug Aitken’s installation is worth a visit. [T Magazine]
Flair bartending might be making a comeback. [Grub Street]
See all the pictures from Miranda Kerr’s Spring 2013 Mango campaign. [StyleCaster]
Would you vacation in Nicaragua? [The Wall Street Journal]
The top travel spots this winter. [National Geographic]
