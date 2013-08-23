The Vivant’s Top 10: Anna Wintour Takes a Helicopter to a Party and Jackie O’s Timeless Style

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

VMA secrets uncovered . [StyleCaster]

Anna Wintour helicoptered from Long Island to Manhattan for Moet party. [Fashionista]

Restaurants rethink automatic tipping. [CBS]

Is GOOP a mirror of your own obnoxiousness? [Hairpin]

Inside the cult of Isabel Marant. [Wall Street Journal]

A mediterranean inspired beach house. [Design Sponge]

A look back at Jackie O’s timeless style. [Habitually Chic]

Zachary Lynd and Kelly Framel at Turf in Montauk. [The New Potato]

Big brands rush to secure luxury supplies. [Reuters]

$370 million of cocaine seized from luxury yacht. [The Guardian]