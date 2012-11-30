The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut?Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Alexander Wang is in as Creative Director of Balenciaga. [Stylecaster News]
11 things you didn’t know about Padma Lakshmi from Salman Rushndie’s memoir. [Eater]
Red Hook Lobster Pound rebuilds after Sandy. [The New York Times]
The allure of fine jewels. [The Wall Street Journal]
Searching for the next art world store. [The Wall Street Journal]
Air France to start serving caviar. [Luxuo]
The debut of the $1 million bike. [Born Rich]
Boardwalk Empire versus Downton Abbey. [Esquire]
All about the western shirt. [GQ]
Net-aPorter to launch a print magazine. [Fashionista]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Alexander Wang’s In at Balenciaga and the Allure of Fine Jewelry
The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut?Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories