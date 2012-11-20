StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Alain Ducasse’s 25th Anniversary Bash and H&M’s Luxury Line

Leah Bourne
by

chefs dan barber et alain ducasse The Vivants Top 10: Inside Alain Ducasses 25th Anniversary Bash and H&Ms Luxury LineThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
New study finds that the clothes your buying contain toxic chemicals. [Stylecaster News]
International coffee in Paris. [Remodelista]
Holiday gift guide, travel in style. [The New York Times]
Black Friday shopping guide. [The Wall Street Journal]
California luxury homes see values rise. [Daily Finance]
First look at H&M’s new luxury line. [Fashionista]
Hilton unveils app for pre-stay service. [CNBC]
Off the grid mansions. [Forbes.com]
Where to eat pumpkin pie right now. [Eater]
Inside Alain Ducasse’s 25th anniversary bash for Louis XV. [Eater]

