The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Alain Ducasse’s 25th Anniversary Bash and H&M’s Luxury Line

The Vivant's top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

New study finds that the clothes your buying contain toxic chemicals. [Stylecaster News]

International coffee in Paris. [Remodelista]

Holiday gift guide, travel in style. [The New York Times]

Black Friday shopping guide. [The Wall Street Journal]

California luxury homes see values rise. [Daily Finance]

First look at H&M’s new luxury line. [Fashionista]

Hilton unveils app for pre-stay service. [CNBC]

Off the grid mansions. [Forbes.com]

Where to eat pumpkin pie right now. [Eater]

Inside Alain Ducasse’s 25th anniversary bash for Louis XV. [Eater]