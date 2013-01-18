The Vivant’s Top 10: The Best Airplane Food and John Galliano’s Comeback

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.

John Galliano is making his fashion comeback with the help of Oscar de la Renta. [StyleCaster]

Find out which airlines have the best food. [Luxuo]

Fragrance preview: 10 scents you need to sniff this year. [Beauty High]

Looking for inspiration for a night out this weekend? Check out how stars prepped for the Golden Globes. [Daily Makeover]

Hotel aficionado skating lover? You’re in luck. See the best hotels with ice rinks. [Condé Nast Traveler]

Seven things to do on a ski vacation—other than skiing. [Luxury Travel]

Oprah’s interview with Lance Armstrong where he confessed to doping drew some major viewers. [Deadline]

Ever wondered what the ritzy world of “Gossip Girl” would look like in Acapulco? [Paper]

Royals, they’re just like us. Kate Middleton used a Starbucks card. [Styleite]

Custom Italian shirts in less than 24 hours? Yes, please. [Robb Report]

New York club Marquee reopened with a socialite’s $10,000 Peter Som coat catching fire on the red carpet. [Page Six]