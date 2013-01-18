The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
John Galliano is making his fashion comeback with the help of Oscar de la Renta. [StyleCaster]
Find out which airlines have the best food. [Luxuo]
Fragrance preview: 10 scents you need to sniff this year. [Beauty High]
Looking for inspiration for a night out this weekend? Check out how stars prepped for the Golden Globes. [Daily Makeover]
Hotel aficionado skating lover? You’re in luck. See the best hotels with ice rinks. [Condé Nast Traveler]
Seven things to do on a ski vacation—other than skiing. [Luxury Travel]
Oprah’s interview with Lance Armstrong where he confessed to doping drew some major viewers. [Deadline]
Ever wondered what the ritzy world of “Gossip Girl” would look like in Acapulco? [Paper]
Royals, they’re just like us. Kate Middleton used a Starbucks card. [Styleite]
Custom Italian shirts in less than 24 hours? Yes, please. [Robb Report]
New York club Marquee reopened with a socialite’s $10,000 Peter Som coat catching fire on the red carpet. [Page Six]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Best Airplane Food and John Galliano’s Comeback
