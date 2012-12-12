The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
21 essential cookbooks of 2012. [Eater]
Victoria Beckham’s 5 rules of party dressing. [Net-a-Porter]
See what made Lela Rose’s holiday wish list. [Stylecaster News]
Why we crave the last drop of beauty products. [The Wall Street Journal]
Supersize the sun roof. [The Wall Street Journal]
The ultimate fireside tools. [Remodelista]
How to navigate the winter sales. [The New York Times]
Don’t underestimate China’s luxury market. [Harvard Business Review]
Luxury sets its sites on hotel market. [CNN]
What women really want for the holidays. [GQ]
The Vivant's Top 10: Luxury Brands Dive Into Hotels and What Women Really Want
