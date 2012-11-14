The Vivant’s Top 10: A Hotel Where Everything is For Sale and Working in Bed

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Luxury stores fleeing Buenos Aires in droves. [Fox News]
Does the tax code practically subsidize the purchase of luxury cars? [Business Insider]
Taking the office to bed. [The Wall Street Journal]
$75 million Rothko breaks records. [The Wall Street Journal]
White House style watch expands to the daughters. [The New York Times]
The privilege of paying more. [The New York Times]
Levi’s and Brooks Brothers collaborate. [A Continuous Lean]
How to smoke your Thanksgiving dinner. [Esquire]
Half of Americans will buy luxury in the coming months. [The LA Times]
A hotel where everything is for sale. [Remodelista]
