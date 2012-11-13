The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Rejoice, Sam Sifton now has a meme. [BuzzFeed]
Has Ryan Gosling abandoned his LA restaurant? [Eater]
A chocolate tour of the Caribbean. [The New York Times]
Where to stay in the Caribbean. [The New York Times]
Talking tailoring with Otis James. [GQ Eye]
The style evolution of Daniel Craig. [GQ]
Paris will get its Christmas lights back. [Luxuo]
Would you pay $50,000 to hang out with Anna Wintour? [Stylecaster News]
London luxury homes lose their luster. [Bloomberg BusinessWeek]
Downtown Brooklyn luxury boom. [Bloomberg]
Holiday sales outlook dim. [Investor’s Business Daily]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Paris’ Christmas Lights and 50k to Hang Out With Anna Wintour
