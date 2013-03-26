The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
60 years of Dior. [The New York Times]
Top fashion films of the season. [Business of Fashion]
Hand embroidered pillows in vogue. [The Wall Street Journal]
Mango tries to compete with Zara. [StyleCaster]
The best rice pudding. [The New York Times]
China’s opera singing first lady. [The Cut]
“Friday Nights Light” author Buzz Bissinger has a bit of a shopping addiction. [Business Insider]
A guide to New York’s secret burgers. [Eater]
A chat with Le Cirque’s Mauro Maccioni. [The New Potato]
The complicated power of personal brands. [The FT]
The Vivant's Top 10: 60 Years of Dior on Display and China's Operatic First Lady
