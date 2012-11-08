The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Jean-Georges Perry St. will be closed for tw0-months because of Sandy. [Eater]
At home with Robert Greene. [The New York Times]
Power flats challenge high heels. [The Wall Street Journal]
The arrival of a modern monogram. [The Wall Street Journal]
Behind the LL Bean “Bean” boot. [GQ]
Latest Bond girl sports a dress with 60,000 Swarovski crystals in “SkyFall.” [Stylecaster News]
Shopping Tokyo. [A Continuous Lean]
Iran bans luxury imports. [Washington Post]
Diane von Furstenberg works her magic on an Australian island. [The Huffington Post]
Now Michelle Obama can wear whatever she wants. [The Cut]
Kandinsky sells for record $23 million at Christie’s. [Bloomberg]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Latest Bond Girl Sports 60,000 Swarovski Crystals and Diane von Furstenberg Makes Over an Island
The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories