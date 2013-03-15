StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: $4 Million Stuffed Animal Art and the Best Vintage in Singapore

Leah Bourne
by

IMG_4536The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The best vintage in Singapore. [The New York Times]
Patrick Robinson plans to use kick-starter to raise funds for new collection. [The New York Times]
Alexander Wang’s favorite things. [The Wall Street Journal]
MoMa buys stuffed animal art work for over $4 million. [The Wall Street Journal]
Wait, what? Cara Delevingne is shacking up at Rihanna’s $12 million mansion this summer. [StyleCaster]
Juice mania has just reached new heights. Behold the 24-hour L.A. juice machine. [Eater]
The famed Hotel del Coronado turns 125 years old. [Vanity Fair]
Sustainable luxury, tourism’s latest trend. [The Telegraph]
Highly customized homes hit LA. [Los Angeles Confidential]
Angelo Galasso arrives at the Plaza. [Gotham]

