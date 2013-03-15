The Vivant’s Top 10: $4 Million Stuffed Animal Art and the Best Vintage in Singapore

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The best vintage in Singapore. [The New York Times]
Patrick Robinson plans to use kick-starter to raise funds for new collection. [The New York Times]
Alexander Wang’s favorite things. [The Wall Street Journal]
MoMa buys stuffed animal art work for over $4 million. [The Wall Street Journal]
Wait, what? Cara Delevingne is shacking up at Rihanna’s $12 million mansion this summer. [StyleCaster]
Juice mania has just reached new heights. Behold the 24-hour L.A. juice machine. [Eater]
The famed Hotel del Coronado turns 125 years old. [Vanity Fair]
Sustainable luxury, tourism’s latest trend. [The Telegraph]
Highly customized homes hit LA. [Los Angeles Confidential]
Angelo Galasso arrives at the Plaza. [Gotham]
