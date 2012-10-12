StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: 36 hours in Sienna and Ian Schrager Opens Up

Leah Bourne
by

siena The Vivants Top 10: 36 hours in Sienna and Ian Schrager Opens UpThe ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
François Chartier on Collaborating With Ferran Adrià. [Eater]
Google’s self driving cars. [The Wall Street Journal]
The disco makes a comeback. [The Wall Street Journal]
36 hours in Sienna Italy. [The New York Times]
A tree inspired retreat in Denmark. [Remodelista]
Ian Schrager opens up. [Hotel Chatter]
Amazon’s luxury fashion makeover. [Vogue]
Dubai’s Burj Al Arah to auction rose gold iPad for charity. [Luxuo]
Newest watches from Breguet, fit for a queen. [Just Luxe]
Ross Bleckner sums up his life with newspaper clips. [Cool Hunting]

