The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Costco selling fine art. [The New York Times]
Hard cider is trendy again. [The New York Times]
The challenges of the Bocus d’Or. [Eater]
Noah’s Ark re-imagined as a hotel. [Hotel Chatter]
How strong is the art market? [The Wall Street Journal]
Insider’s guide to champagne. [The Wall Street Journal]
The douchiest cars of all time. [GQ]
Five days in Edinburgh. [Blackbook Magazine]
Luxury brands fleeing Argentina. [Business Insider]
Rebirth of the classic luxury watch. [The Telegraph]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Noah’s Ark Re-Imagined as a Hotel and Luxury Brands Flee Argentina
The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Promoted Stories