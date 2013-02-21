The Vivant’s Top 10: What a $275 Million Science Museum Looks Like and Donald Trump’s Wild Tweet

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
What a $275 million science museum looks like. [Ocean Drive]
Chef Wolfgang Puck returns to the Oscars. [The Daily Meal]
What does fishing, shopping and a skateboard park have in common? Take a look at this English countryside project. [The Wall Street Journal]
Is “Beyoncé: Life Is But a Dream,” a 90-minute nightmare? [The New Yorker]
The best restaurants in America. [GQ]
Have you been caught in fish fraud? [Esquire]
A private beach is nice, but vacationing on a private island is so much better. [Town & Country]
Donald Trump chirping on Twitter. [GQ]
Ashley Rowe is all about minimalism. [StyleCaster]
Bonnaroo’s lineup is all sorts of crazy. [Time]