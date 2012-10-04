The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Sly ways to beat flight delays. [The Wall Street Journal]
How the Barefoot Contessa built her kitchen from scratch. [The New York Times]
From Savile Row to her own label. [Style.com]
101 whiskies to try before you die. [Cool Hunting]
Denver restaurant turns down Romney speech. [Eater]
The best presidential suites. [Hotel Chatter]
A closer look at Romney’s debate bling. [GQ]
Overseas demand lifts Germany luxury cars. [The FT]
Fisker’s uncertain future. [OC Register]
Eric Ripert’s postcards from Bhutan. [Bon Appetit]
The Vivant’s Top 10: How To Beat Flight Delays and 101 Whiskies to Try Before You Die
