The Vivant’s Top 10: $2 Million and Counting Raised For Veronica Mars Movie and Williamsburg’s Skyline



The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

Here’s how the makers of Vanity Fair decorate their desks. [Vanity Fair]

Is Dubai’s extravagance fabulous or absolutely insane? [Esquire]

The master of spices, Lior Lev Sercarz, talks about his style and love of ice cream. [GQ]

How to eat your way to amazing skin. [Self]

A patent war between Spanx billionaire and reality TV star. [Forbes]

$2 million and counting raised to fund Veronica Mars movie. [The New York Times]

A glance at Michelle Obama’s best looks. [Vogue]

The next big thing—a skyline in Williamsburg. [Vanity Fair]

Stylist, Leslie Fremar, chats about dressing Hollywood A-listers. [StyleCaster]

What takes more time than picking a new Pope? A lot of things. [Esquire]