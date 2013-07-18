The Vivant’s Top 10: What’s Legal For Tourists In Amsterdam and the Hottest Cars For 2014

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Esteban Cortazar’s second collection for Net-a-Porter has arrived. [Elle]
10 random luxury goods. [StyleCaster]
15 of the greatest masterpieces at The Louvre. [Business Insider]
Your guide to perfect beach etiquette. [USA Today]
What you can get for $1,400,000. [New York Times]
Hermès pulls ahead in the race for the rich. [Bloomberg]
What’s legal in Amsterdam for tourists. [CNN]
Bantu Surf’s New York pop-up shop. [Vogue]
19 new destinations added to the ‘must see’ travel list. [Business Insider]
The hottest new cars for 2014. [Forbes]
