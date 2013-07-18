StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: What’s Legal For Tourists In Amsterdam and the Hottest Cars For 2014

Impression Amsterdam 1_photo used on flyerThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Esteban Cortazar’s second collection for Net-a-Porter has arrived. [Elle]
10 random luxury goods. [StyleCaster]
15 of the greatest masterpieces at The Louvre. [Business Insider]
Your guide to perfect beach etiquette. [USA Today]
What you can get for $1,400,000. [New York Times]
Hermès pulls ahead in the race for the rich. [Bloomberg]
What’s legal in Amsterdam for tourists. [CNN]
Bantu Surf’s New York pop-up shop. [Vogue]
19 new destinations added to the ‘must see’ travel list. [Business Insider]
The hottest new cars for 2014. [Forbes]

