The Vivant’s Top 10: Ferran Adrià’s Plans Post El Bulli and the Five Best Beer Cities

Details emerge on Ferran Adrià’s (pictured) El Bulli foundation. [Eater]

Milk Studios founders organize a brasserie pop-up at Les Deux Margots in Paris. [The New York Times]

Is a little bit of wine everyday really good for you? [The Wall Street Journal]

Affordable mechanical watches. [Hodinkee]

The best menswear to take cross continental trips in. [Esquire]

The biker bar re-imagined. [Remodelista]

Louis Vuitton’s Tokyo hotel guide. [Selectism]

The return of Schiaparelli. [Reuters]

Frank Clegg debuts collection made from American alligator. [GQ]

The five best beer cities in America. [GQ]