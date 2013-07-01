The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Blue Ivy has her own crown (seriously). [StyleCaster]
Italian woman accused of looting her mother’s luxury goods. [New York Post]
China’s favorite luxury car brands. [New York Post]
Inside the Glastonbury Festival. [Vogue UK]
Cheap labor doesn’t mean cheap clothes. [The Wall Street Journal]
Design solutions for large walls. [Elle Decor]
The cruise selling $300 bottles of beer. [USA Today]
The American way of birth is the costliest in the world. [The New York Times]
Downsizing gone big. [The New York Times]
How to choose the right grill. [Valet]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside the Glastonbury Festival and Blue Ivy’s Favorite Accessory
