The Vivant’s Top 10: $136 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Cannes and Where To Brunch In Vegas

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Where to brunch in Vegas. [Forbes]
A $136 million jewelry heist in Cannes. [Bloomberg]
Luxury hotel in Paris unveils its renovated Royal Suite. [The Telegraph]
The nine best towns in the Hamptons. [Business Insider]
12 modern-day fashion muses to know. [StyleCaster]
Up close and personal with designer Huishan Zhang. [Elle]
Top 10 beach resorts around the world. [Forbes]
BMW produce its first electric car. [Wall Street Journal]
The new Mercedes-Benz yacht. [NY Daily News]
Anyone for an Escargot facial? [Business Insider]
