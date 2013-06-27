The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Would you buy $1,400 sweatpants? [StyleCaster]
Counterfeit food is more widespread than you would think. [The New York Times]
The new movie house. [The New York Times]
Where to drink coffee in NYC right now. [Eater]
Shortcut for getting frequent flyer perks. [The Wall Street Journal]
How to throw a craft beer party. [Esquire]
London’s best rooftop bars. [The Telegraph]
How to set a party tone. [Domaine Home]
At home with Linda Rodin. [The New Potato]
Stylish airstream trailers. [Valet]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Ciara’s $1,400 Sweatpants and Where To Drink Coffee in NYC
