The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Fashion editors and influencers talk about spring cleaning. [StyleCaster]
Life on the plantation. [The New York Times]
Nars to launch limited edition Pierre Hardy collection. [Beauty High]
The rich are apparently not that loyal to luxury brands. [Business Insider]
Inside the Luxury Network. [The Age]
The flavors of fermentation. [The Wall Street Journal]
The coolest Parisian glove maker ever. [Cool Hunting]
Can New York City fashion hub Milk Studios replicate itself worldwide? [Style.com]
Everyone is too afraid to laugh at the Brant Brothers. [Vanity Fair]
Leonard Lauder gives $1 billion gift to the Metropolitan Museum of Art . [The New York Times]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Leonard Lauder’s $1 Billion Gift To Met and the Rich Aren’t So Loyal To Luxury Brands
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories