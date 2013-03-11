The Vivant’s Top 10: Givenchy Dressing Rihanna For Tour and How To Take Better Travel Photos

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Givenchy creates costumes for Rihanna’s tour. [The Telegraph]
The Hills cast bribed with Birkin bags? [StyleCaster]
Finding gourmet food in the burbs. [Details]
The prince of the ballet leaps onto the world stage. [The New York Times]
Is Greenville the next big food city? [Esquire]
Coach co-founder Lillian Cahn dies. [Vogue UK]
How to take better travel photos. [Wall Street Journal]
Estonia’s scavenger hunt for saunas. [Wall Street Journal]
Culture in Bali. [Bloomberg]
Indian jewelry designer is now a billionaire. [Forbes.com]
