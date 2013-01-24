The Vivant’s Top 10: Breaking Down Justin Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie” and Luxury Perfume For Babies

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
50 must-have fashion apps to download now. [StyleCaster]
Best beauty looks from the haute couture shows. [Beauty High]
Navigating Utah liquor laws. [Eater]
Tips for cheaper flights. [The Wall Street Journal]
Exploring wine pairings. [The New York Times]
Dolce & Gabbana set to release perfume for babies. [Business Insider]
Breaking down Justin Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie”. [GQ]
15 best tropical beaches in the world. [Business Insider]
London’s most beautiful bookstore. [Remodelista]
Great menswear found in unlikely places. [A Continuous Lean]
What they are wearing at the Starwood Design Center. [The Wall Street Journal]
