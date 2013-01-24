StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Breaking Down Justin Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie” and Luxury Perfume For Babies

Leah Bourne
Justin-TimberlakeThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
50 must-have fashion apps to download now. [StyleCaster]
Best beauty looks from the haute couture shows. [Beauty High]
Navigating Utah liquor laws. [Eater]
Tips for cheaper flights. [The Wall Street Journal]
Exploring wine pairings. [The New York Times]
Dolce & Gabbana set to release perfume for babies. [Business Insider]
Breaking down Justin Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie”. [GQ]
15 best tropical beaches in the world. [Business Insider]
London’s most beautiful bookstore. [Remodelista]
Great menswear found in unlikely places. [A Continuous Lean]
What they are wearing at the Starwood Design Center. [The Wall Street Journal]

