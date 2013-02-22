The Vivant’s Oscars Drinking Game

There is no night in Hollywood quite like the Oscars. This year, whether you’re hitting a ritzy viewing party or watching from the comfort of your couch, we guarantee there will be plenty to toast during the ceremony. We recommend keeping pace with the A-list with flutes of Dom Pérignon (because you deserve it). Of course, if things take a turn for the sloppy, you could always switch to white wine spritzers, we won’t judge.

And now, to cover ourselves, this game is only for people over the age of 21. Please drink responsibly.

